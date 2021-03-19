VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $8.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for VolitionRx’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Separately, Aegis lifted their target price on VolitionRx from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of VNRX stock opened at $3.62 on Monday. VolitionRx has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $6.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $174.48 million, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.92.

In other VolitionRx news, insider Jason Bradley Md Terrell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total transaction of $53,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,676.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of VolitionRx by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,872,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,285,000 after buying an additional 97,375 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of VolitionRx by 11.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 34,197 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of VolitionRx by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 318,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 21,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of VolitionRx by 9.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 259,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 23,371 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VolitionRx by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 159,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 36,113 shares during the period. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VolitionRx Company Profile

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. The company develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers. VolitionRx Limited is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

