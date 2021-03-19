VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Purchased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 144.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,232 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,278 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in VMware were worth $27,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,105,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 525.0% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

VMW stock opened at $146.92 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.81 and a twelve month high of $161.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $61.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.94.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. On average, research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In other VMware news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total value of $865,274.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 197,975 shares in the company, valued at $28,829,119.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.04, for a total transaction of $730,296.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,942 shares of company stock worth $3,101,379. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the subject of several research reports. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.65.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

