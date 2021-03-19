Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.75 EPS

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $0.75, Fidelity Earnings reports. Viveve Medical had a negative net margin of 661.57% and a negative return on equity of 243.62%.

NASDAQ:VIVE traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $3.42. 1,298,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,503,665. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Viveve Medical has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $14.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.42.

Get Viveve Medical alerts:

VIVE has been the subject of several research reports. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Viveve Medical in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Viveve Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence. The company offers Viveve System comprises of the radiofrequency generator, reusable handpiece, and treatment tip, as well as cryogen canister and other consumable components.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Viveve Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viveve Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.