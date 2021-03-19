Vesper Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:VSPR) Now Covered by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark began coverage on shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:VSPR) in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.
NASDAQ VSPR opened at $11.35 on Thursday. Vesper Healthcare Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $12.84.
About Vesper Healthcare Acquisition
