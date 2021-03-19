Vesper Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:VSPR) Now Covered by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark began coverage on shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:VSPR) in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ VSPR opened at $11.35 on Thursday. Vesper Healthcare Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $12.84.

Get Vesper Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

About Vesper Healthcare Acquisition

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. focuses effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

Recommended Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vesper Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.