Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) Shares Gap Up to $37.90

Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.90 ($0.50), but opened at GBX 39 ($0.51). Vertu Motors shares last traded at GBX 38.58 ($0.50), with a volume of 285,727 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.78) target price on shares of Vertu Motors in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Get Vertu Motors alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 36.95 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 31.65. The firm has a market cap of £141.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.35, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new cars, motorcycles, commercial vehicles, and used vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates a chain of franchised motor dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors, Farnell Land Rover, Farnell Jaguar, Vertu Mercedes-Benz, Macklin Motors, and Hereford Audi brands.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Vertu Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertu Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.