Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 44 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,630 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.0% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Amazon.com by 10,079.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,079,517,000 after purchasing an additional 35,177,377 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $6,331,054,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Amazon.com by 120.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,057,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,328,545,000 after purchasing an additional 576,587 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Amazon.com by 5.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,351,296,000 after purchasing an additional 258,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,891,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,159,529,000 after purchasing an additional 154,025 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,150.00 target price (up previously from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,924.51.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,027.99 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,812.00 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,186.28 and its 200 day moving average is $3,184.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 88.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

