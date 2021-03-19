Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Verastem had a negative net margin of 590.19% and a negative return on equity of 189.37%.

Shares of Verastem stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $2.41. 43,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,186,494. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Verastem has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $4.67. The company has a market cap of $409.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

