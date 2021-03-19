Verasity (VRA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $20.33 Million

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Verasity coin can now be purchased for about $0.0173 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded 149.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $67.02 million and approximately $20.33 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000305 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00009894 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.06 or 0.00152756 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001670 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Verasity Coin Profile

Verasity (VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,466,694 coins and its circulating supply is 3,880,889,139 coins. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

