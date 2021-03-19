Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.10.

VERO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Venus Concept in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Venus Concept in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Venus Concept from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Venus Concept in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Venus Concept in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $683,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Venus Concept by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 99,242 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Venus Concept by 23.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 39,657 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Venus Concept in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Venus Concept by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 209,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 4,642 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VERO opened at $2.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.33. The company has a market cap of $146.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.62. Venus Concept has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $5.90.

Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.

