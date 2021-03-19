Velocity Composites (LON:VEL) Stock Price Down 5%

Velocity Composites plc (LON:VEL) shares dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 19.48 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 19.48 ($0.25). Approximately 41,879 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 20,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.50 ($0.27).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.09, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 21.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 18.75. The stock has a market cap of £7.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30.

About Velocity Composites (LON:VEL)

Velocity Composites plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered composite material kits to the aerospace industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It offers structural material kits, such as ply generation, shape management and configuration control, life management, and cutting and supply service, as well as materials comprising woven fabrics, unidirectional fabrics, impregnated metallic meshes, and film adhesives.

