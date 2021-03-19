VeChain 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $887.79 Million (VET)

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 19th. Over the last seven days, VeChain has traded 20.4% higher against the dollar. One VeChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0833 or 0.00000141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VeChain has a total market cap of $5.36 billion and approximately $887.79 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About VeChain

VeChain (CRYPTO:VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

