Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 18.45% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Varex Imaging Corporation is an innovator, designer and manufacturer of X-ray imaging components which include tubes, digital flat panel detectors and other image processing solutions. Its components are used in medical imaging as well as industrial and security imaging applications. The company operates primarily in North America, Europe and Asia. Varex Imaging Corporation is based in Salt Lake City, United States. “

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer raised shares of Varex Imaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Varex Imaging has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of Varex Imaging stock opened at $21.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Varex Imaging has a 12-month low of $10.36 and a 12-month high of $26.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.51, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.83.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $177.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.97 million. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.93%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Varex Imaging will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 4,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $101,866.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,025.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VREX. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Varex Imaging (VREX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.