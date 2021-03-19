Vantage Consulting Group Inc Takes $160,000 Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Newmont by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,277,287,000 after buying an additional 2,105,656 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 14,192,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $849,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,651 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,147,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,604,000 after acquiring an additional 202,724 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,998,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $317,181,000 after purchasing an additional 72,823 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,652,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,764,000 after acquiring an additional 67,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Fundamental Research cut their target price on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James set a $86.00 target price on Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.57.

NEM stock opened at $62.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.34. The company has a market cap of $49.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.14. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $37.13 and a twelve month high of $72.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 121.21%.

In other Newmont news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $672,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,695 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,761. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total transaction of $230,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,761,320.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,747 shares of company stock worth $2,046,869. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

