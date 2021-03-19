Vantage Consulting Group Inc Takes $120,000 Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,671 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,794 shares of company stock worth $1,111,433. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $48.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.74 and a 12-month high of $49.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.70 and its 200 day moving average is $42.88. The company has a market capitalization of $206.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

