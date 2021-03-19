Vantage Consulting Group Inc Takes $112,000 Position in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,797 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 24,644 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 11,243 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 177.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,647 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 34,300 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 86,596 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,383,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,198 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,754,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STX. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.52.

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total transaction of $727,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 17,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $1,125,907.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 4,733,600 shares of company stock valued at $289,358,434. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of STX opened at $73.87 on Friday. Seagate Technology plc has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $78.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.24 and a 200-day moving average of $59.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.64%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

