Vantage Consulting Group Inc Purchases New Shares in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,317 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,171 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $1,031,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,233 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 149,697 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,292,000 after acquiring an additional 33,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Western Digital by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 56,060 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $1,362,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $58.50 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Western Digital from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Western Digital from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.65.

WDC stock opened at $69.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.38 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $72.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.35.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

