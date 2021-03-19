Vantage Consulting Group Inc Makes New Investment in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 91,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 266,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,156,000 after buying an additional 43,205 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,473,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,105,000 after buying an additional 97,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FE. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

FE opened at $34.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.60. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $46.36.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

