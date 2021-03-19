Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Bought by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 94.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,157 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,491,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,566,000 after purchasing an additional 586,308 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 12,091.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,699,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,881 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,170,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,890,000 after purchasing an additional 14,116 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 769,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,771,000 after purchasing an additional 26,875 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,335,000.

Shares of VNQI stock opened at $55.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.62. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $35.51 and a fifty-two week high of $56.45.

