Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Position Increased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,262,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $697,585,000 after buying an additional 1,318,625 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,453,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,911,000 after purchasing an additional 156,137 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 140.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,431,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $232,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587,640 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,709,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,213,000 after purchasing an additional 310,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,589,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $155,996,000 after purchasing an additional 266,295 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $63.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.08. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $36.92 and a 52-week high of $64.04.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

