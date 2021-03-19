VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) by 85.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,349 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.47% of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 308,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,661,000 after acquiring an additional 64,644 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 192,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 157,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 132,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 16,735 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 57,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 15,875 shares during the period.

Shares of SHYD opened at $24.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.67. VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39.

