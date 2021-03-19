Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.22

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.22 and last traded at $14.18, with a volume of 20752 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.99.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VLY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $13.50 to $14.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Valley National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.32.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.29.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $335.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.83%.

In related news, Director Kevin J. Lynch sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 374,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,991,050.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 11,018 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 423,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 27,503 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 270,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 956,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,553,000 after buying an additional 60,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:VLY)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.