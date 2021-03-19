Vai Trading Down 4.3% This Week (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One Vai token can now be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00001542 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vai has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. Vai has a total market capitalization of $145.86 million and $4.24 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.78 or 0.00452067 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00065361 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.32 or 0.00142794 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.67 or 0.00064558 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.81 or 0.00664648 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.28 or 0.00075886 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Vai’s total supply is 162,137,058 tokens. Vai’s official website is venus.io . Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol

