V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research upgraded shares of V.F. (NYSE:VFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $94.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $86.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upgraded V.F. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded V.F. from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. OTR Global upgraded shares of V.F. to a positive rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. V.F. presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.65.

NYSE VFC opened at $79.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a PE ratio of -610.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. V.F. has a 1-year low of $45.07 and a 1-year high of $89.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.07.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VFC. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,002,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,452,183,000 after buying an additional 11,575,693 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,830,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $754,215,000 after acquiring an additional 187,689 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in V.F. by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,584,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $647,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,099 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in V.F. by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,155,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $440,357,000 after purchasing an additional 417,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in V.F. by 13.9% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,804,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $337,540,000 after purchasing an additional 585,392 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

