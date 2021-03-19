Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.70-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16-1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.

UTZ stock opened at $25.24 on Friday. Utz Brands has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $26.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.70.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.24. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Utz Brands will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

UTZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Utz Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Utz Brands has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.72.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

