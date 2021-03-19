Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) issued an update on its FY 2021
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.70-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16-1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.
UTZ stock opened at $25.24 on Friday. Utz Brands has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $26.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.70.
Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.24. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Utz Brands will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Utz Brands Company Profile
Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.
