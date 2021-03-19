Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.24, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Utz Brands stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $25.45. 2,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,907. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79. Utz Brands has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $26.62.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UTZ shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Utz Brands from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.72.

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.