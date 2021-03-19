US Capital Advisors Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Phillips 66 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 17th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Weiland now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.34. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Phillips 66’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.99 EPS.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS.

PSX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Tudor Pickering cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.47.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $81.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $41.41 and a 52 week high of $90.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a PE ratio of -13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.72%.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSX. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. tru Independence LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

