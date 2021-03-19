Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $16.26

Shares of Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.26 and last traded at $16.24, with a volume of 1001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.24.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.39. The stock has a market cap of $531.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.36.
Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.59) by $0.13. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Urovant Sciences Ltd. will post -6.02 EPS for the current year.
Urovant Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:UROV)
Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is vibegron, an oral small molecule beta-3 agonist for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB), OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia, and abdominal pain due to irritable bowel syndrome.
