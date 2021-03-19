Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $16.26

Shares of Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.26 and last traded at $16.24, with a volume of 1001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.24.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.39. The stock has a market cap of $531.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.36.

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.59) by $0.13. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Urovant Sciences Ltd. will post -6.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Urovant Sciences during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Urovant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Urovant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Urovant Sciences during the first quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Urovant Sciences by 6,741.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 37,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

Urovant Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:UROV)

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is vibegron, an oral small molecule beta-3 agonist for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB), OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia, and abdominal pain due to irritable bowel syndrome.

