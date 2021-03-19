UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:URGN traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.97. The stock had a trading volume of 813,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,544. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.16. UroGen Pharma has a 12-month low of $13.12 and a 12-month high of $30.89. The stock has a market cap of $417.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.32.

URGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. The company's lead product candidates are UGN-101 and UGN-102, which are designed to ablate tumors by non-surgical means and to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer that include low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma and low-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

