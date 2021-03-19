Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Down 8.7%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) shares fell 8.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.76 and last traded at $2.95. 16,861,246 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 181% from the average session volume of 5,997,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.
UEC has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Uranium Energy from $3.30 to $3.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $2.00 to $2.15 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.
The stock has a market cap of $547.41 million, a PE ratio of -34.38 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average of $1.21.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,359,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,677 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $1,429,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,470,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 761,405 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Uranium Energy by 322.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 793,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 605,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Uranium Energy by 136.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 574,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 331,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.78% of the company’s stock.
About Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)
Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.
