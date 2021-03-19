Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Down 8.7%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) shares fell 8.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.76 and last traded at $2.95. 16,861,246 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 181% from the average session volume of 5,997,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

UEC has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Uranium Energy from $3.30 to $3.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $2.00 to $2.15 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

The stock has a market cap of $547.41 million, a PE ratio of -34.38 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average of $1.21.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Equities analysts expect that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,359,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,677 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $1,429,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,470,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 761,405 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Uranium Energy by 322.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 793,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 605,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Uranium Energy by 136.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 574,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 331,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

