uPlexa Trading 15.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (UPX)

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. uPlexa has a market cap of $547,898.58 and $6,475.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, uPlexa has traded 15.4% higher against the dollar. One uPlexa coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000135 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 41.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

uPlexa Profile

uPlexa (CRYPTO:UPX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. uPlexa’s official message board is medium.com/@uplexa. uPlexa’s official website is uplexa.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

uPlexa Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire uPlexa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase uPlexa using one of the exchanges listed above.

