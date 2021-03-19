University of Notre Dame DU Lac Makes New $12.21 Million Investment in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

University of Notre Dame DU Lac bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 77,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,210,000. Liberty Broadband accounts for 3.3% of University of Notre Dame DU Lac’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,070,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,835,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,780 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,074,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,321 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,291,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1,707.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 908,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 858,533 shares during the period. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $152.66. The stock had a trading volume of 13,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,845. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $88.14 and a 12 month high of $165.23. The company has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.93. The company has a current ratio of 24.63, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LBRDK. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Liberty Broadband currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.60.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

