University of Notre Dame DU Lac Has $14.16 Million Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

University of Notre Dame DU Lac reduced its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,753 shares during the period. Zillow Group accounts for approximately 3.8% of University of Notre Dame DU Lac’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. University of Notre Dame DU Lac’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $14,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of Z. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zillow Group stock traded up $3.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.79. 79,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,808,358. The company has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.83. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%.

Z has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.43.

In other Zillow Group news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 9,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total value of $1,193,526.00. Also, CEO Richard N. Barton sold 94,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total transaction of $12,036,947.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,987,202.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 591,716 shares of company stock valued at $86,555,109 in the last quarter. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

