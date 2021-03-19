United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Insider Sells $598,655.52 in Stock

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) insider Danielle Benedict sold 15,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $598,655.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,113.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE UNFI opened at $33.11 on Friday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $41.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.49.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.44. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNFI. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 170.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNFI. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.40.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.