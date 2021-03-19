United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC) Short Interest Update

United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 136,300 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the February 11th total of 170,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
United Health Products stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.98 million, a P/E ratio of -17.66 and a beta of -0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.11. United Health Products has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $1.90.
About United Health Products
