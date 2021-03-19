United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC) Short Interest Update

United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 136,300 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the February 11th total of 170,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

United Health Products stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.98 million, a P/E ratio of -17.66 and a beta of -0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.11. United Health Products has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $1.90.

About United Health Products

United Health Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets hemostatic gauze products for the healthcare and wound care sectors in the United States. The company offers HemoStyp hemostatic gauze products to absorb exudate/drainage from superficial wounds, as well as helps in controlling bleeding.

