United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $173.83 Million

Equities analysts expect United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) to report sales of $173.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $169.90 million to $181.10 million. United Community Banks posted sales of $144.42 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full-year sales of $681.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $662.50 million to $716.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $695.65 million, with estimates ranging from $676.00 million to $735.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $186.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.29 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 22.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UCBI shares. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.30.

In related news, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 1,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $52,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,924 shares in the company, valued at $733,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UCBI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at $28,804,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 1,111.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 45,322 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 130,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,423 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,264,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,392,000 after acquiring an additional 192,702 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Community Banks stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,360. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. United Community Banks has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $36.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage and construction, consumer direct loans, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits.

