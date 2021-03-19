United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Brokerages expect United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) to report $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for United Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $0.74. United Bankshares reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover United Bankshares.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $286.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.61 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 24.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded United Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut United Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.20.

In related news, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 30,072 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $1,089,809.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,416 shares in the company, valued at $4,653,795.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 9,998 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total value of $398,320.32. Insiders sold 87,677 shares of company stock worth $3,352,420 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $382,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $526,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 36,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.87. 7,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.35. United Bankshares has a 12-month low of $19.67 and a 12-month high of $41.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

