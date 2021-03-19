Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 2,596 Shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,596 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in AZZ were worth $3,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in AZZ by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 6,442 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in AZZ during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AZZ by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AZZ in the fourth quarter valued at about $429,000. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZZ stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.95. The stock had a trading volume of 320 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,954. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.36. AZZ Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $56.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.82 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. AZZ had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $51,350.00. Also, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 2,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $102,825.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,848.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,060 shares of company stock valued at $456,853 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AZZ. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Sidoti downgraded AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised AZZ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised AZZ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy and Metal Coatings. The Metal Coatings segment offers hot dip galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, plating, and other metal coating applications to the steel fabrication and other industries.

