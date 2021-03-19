Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Has $2.59 Million Stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,020 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned 1.02% of Oil-Dri Co. of America worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 265.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 237.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. 49.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ODC traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.89. 12,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,956. The company has a market capitalization of $275.42 million, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.57. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $29.19 and a fifty-two week high of $38.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

In related news, Director Allan H. Selig acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.73 per share, for a total transaction of $33,730.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel S. Jaffee sold 4,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $177,096.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group; and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

