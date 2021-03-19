Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 245.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,383 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Unilever were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of UL opened at $55.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $44.06 and a 1 year high of $63.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.5139 per share. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 71.33%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

