Umbrella Network (UMB) Market Capitalization Tops $25.62 Million

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. During the last week, Umbrella Network has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. One Umbrella Network coin can now be purchased for $1.40 or 0.00002379 BTC on exchanges. Umbrella Network has a market cap of $25.62 million and $1.67 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Umbrella Network alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00035097 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00007345 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000020 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 55.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00009389 BTC.

Umbrella Network Profile

Umbrella Network (CRYPTO:UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 56,405,087 coins and its circulating supply is 18,282,511 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Umbrella Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Umbrella Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Umbrella Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Umbrella Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.