Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,017,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,875,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,600,000 after purchasing an additional 96,339 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 147,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,461,000 after purchasing an additional 16,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.50.

NASDAQ RARE opened at $119.99 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.27 and a fifty-two week high of $179.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.33 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.95 and a 200-day moving average of $121.37.

In related news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.90, for a total value of $4,107,000.00. Also, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $362,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,245 shares of company stock valued at $12,307,304. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

