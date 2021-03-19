Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Raised to $305.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $270.00 to $305.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ULTA. OTR Global raised shares of Ulta Beauty to a positive rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $306.62.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $319.23 on Monday. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $124.33 and a 52 week high of $351.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $317.34 and its 200 day moving average is $271.00. The company has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.61, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total transaction of $1,263,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,463,211.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,106,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $247,746,000 after purchasing an additional 227,605 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 276.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,766,000 after purchasing an additional 592,461 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 777,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $223,206,000 after purchasing an additional 186,481 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,942,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 516,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,206,000 after acquiring an additional 181,684 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

