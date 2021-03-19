Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock Position Increased by Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc boosted its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 129.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,359 shares during the quarter. Ulta Beauty comprises 1.3% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $5,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ULTA traded up $2.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $321.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,690. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 80.61, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $317.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.00. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.33 and a 1-year high of $351.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total value of $1,263,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,463,211.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $298.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.62.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

