Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock Position Increased by Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc boosted its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 129.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,359 shares during the quarter. Ulta Beauty comprises 1.3% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $5,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ ULTA traded up $2.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $321.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,690. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 80.61, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $317.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.00. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.33 and a 1-year high of $351.00.
In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total value of $1,263,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,463,211.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $298.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.62.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
