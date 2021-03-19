UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 2,602.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,100 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.22% of UFP Industries worth $7,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UFPI. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UFPI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on UFP Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on UFP Industries from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.83.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $1,352,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,399,897.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $1,853,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,464,827.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 68,772 shares of company stock worth $4,457,698 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $71.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.25. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $72.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.42.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.21. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

