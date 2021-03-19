UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.3625 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

UDR has raised its dividend by 16.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years.

Get UDR alerts:

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $45.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.28, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. UDR has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $46.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.94 and a 200-day moving average of $37.69.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.40). UDR had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that UDR will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $1,821,200.00. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $4,657,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,251,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,560,081.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 260,000 shares of company stock worth $10,328,400. 2.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UDR shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on UDR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. UDR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.38.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.