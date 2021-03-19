UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.3625 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.
UDR has raised its dividend by 16.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years.
Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $45.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.28, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. UDR has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $46.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.94 and a 200-day moving average of $37.69.
In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $1,821,200.00. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $4,657,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,251,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,560,081.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 260,000 shares of company stock worth $10,328,400. 2.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of equities analysts have commented on UDR shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on UDR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. UDR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.38.
About UDR
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
