UBS Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY)

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

ESLOY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.00.

ESLOY opened at $79.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.92. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a twelve month low of $50.27 and a twelve month high of $84.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses & Readers. The Wholesale segment engages in the manufacture and wholesale distribution of luxury and sports eyewear.

