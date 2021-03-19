UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN)

Equities research analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 51.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BHVN. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.92.

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $71.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.32 and a 200 day moving average of $80.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.09. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $28.20 and a 1 year high of $100.77.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 350900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.85) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John W. Childs purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.14 per share, with a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,532,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,629,310.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Childs purchased 13,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,932.00. Company insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.2% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 12,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 195.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

