UBS Group Analysts Give FedEx (NYSE:FDX) a $383.00 Price Target

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) received a $383.00 target price from equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.97% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FDX. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Argus increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.20.
Shares of FDX stock traded up $18.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $281.68. The company had a trading volume of 251,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488,806. FedEx has a 52-week low of $97.37 and a 52-week high of $305.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $255.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $74.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.
In related news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in FedEx by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 43,377 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $11,262,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in FedEx by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,908 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,947,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About FedEx
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.
