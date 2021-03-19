UBS Group Analysts Give FedEx (NYSE:FDX) a $383.00 Price Target

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) received a $383.00 target price from equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FDX. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Argus increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.20.

Shares of FDX stock traded up $18.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $281.68. The company had a trading volume of 251,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488,806. FedEx has a 52-week low of $97.37 and a 52-week high of $305.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $255.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $74.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.22. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in FedEx by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 43,377 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $11,262,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in FedEx by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,908 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,947,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

