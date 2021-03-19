U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $14.00 price target on the mining company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.61% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for U.S. Silica for the first quarter of 2021 have been going up over the past month. The company is expected to gain from its expansion actions in the Permian Basin. The Sandbox and EP Minerals buyouts are also expected to make significant contributions. The company’s focus on increasing footprint and product offerings in specialty end markets is also expected to boost margins. Cost-saving actions should also support margins. However, higher capital spending associated with expansion are impacting the company’s ability to generate free cash flows. U.S. Silica is also witnessing some headwinds in the Oil & Gas segment. Lower frac activity and well completion activities are affecting financial performance of the Oil & Gas segment. The company’s high debt level is another matter of concern.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SLCA. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on U.S. Silica from $4.35 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.86.

Shares of SLCA stock opened at $12.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $957.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 3.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.59. U.S. Silica has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $15.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The mining company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $227.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.73 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 42.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Silica will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James Derek Ussery sold 14,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $104,217.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 278.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 174,555 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,753 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 7,382 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in U.S. Silica by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,528 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,758 shares during the period. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

