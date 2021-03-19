U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Releases Earnings Results

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.20), Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:USAU traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 816 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,497. U.S. Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.98. The company has a market capitalization of $80.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.86.

Get U.S. Gold alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on USAU. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on U.S. Gold from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on U.S. Gold in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold and precious metals exploration and development company in the United States. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc minerals. The company's properties include the Copper King Project located in the Silver Crown Mining District, southeast Wyoming; Keystone Project consisting of 650 unpatented lode mining claims on the Cortez Trend in Nevada; the Maggie Creek Project located in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Gold Bar North Project comprising of 49 unpatented lode mining claims located in Eureka County, Nevada.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.